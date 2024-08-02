'I Did Not Die in That Film': Brandy Expects a Call from I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Creators

Brandy, the singer and actress known for her role as Karla Wilson in the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, has expressed her keen interest in reprising her character for the upcoming sequel. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old star revealed that she has yet to receive any contact from the creators of the new slasher film.

"I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie!" Brandy exclaimed at the outlet. "I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film!"

The first movie, based on a book by Lois Duncan, is about a group of friends who hide a deadly accident and are then pursued by a killer with a hook. Brandy's character, Karla Wilson, played a key role in the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. In it, she narrowly escaped from the killer.

Even though her character survived and there's a chance she could come back, Brandy confessed she was surprised to hear about the sequel. "I didn’t know Sony was putting that together," she admitted. "That’s interesting! I’m not pulling a fast one on you—I did not know that!"

Fans are excited as the upcoming movie continues the original story where it was left instead of starting over like in past versions. The movie is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who made Thor: Love and Thunder and Netflix's Do Revenge.

Brandy's co-stars from the original films, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles as well. Brandy took the opportunity to reach out to them through the interview, playfully urging, "Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up!"

Freddie Prinze Jr., who played the character of Ray Bronson in the original films, shared what he feels about the upcoming film and his return to it. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about the negotiations going on about the casting, and he cannot predict what the result of this discussion will be.

"Negotiations are weird. One week they're going great, and the next week they're going awful," Prinze Jr. disclosed.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played the iconic role of Julie James, expressed similar feelings. She said she was both excited and nervous about returning to her character after more than twenty years. "It honestly is wild to even think about," Hewitt remarked to ET. "If it truly comes together, I don't even know how I'm gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful."

Fans of horror films who grew up watching such thrillers are feeling nostalgic about the hope of watching the original cast back together. Brandy is hopeful that she will reunite with them in the upcoming film.

As the discussion happens at the backend, fans of the horror film are waiting for an update on the cast and when they will start shooting it. The I Know What You Did Last Summer series, which is known for its scary tales and memorable characters, is coming back to screens soon.

In the meantime, Brandy and her fans alike remain hopeful for that anticipated phone call, eagerly awaiting news that could potentially reunite her with the hook-wielding menace that left an indelible mark on horror cinema.

