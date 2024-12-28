‘I Have Had The Giggles...’: Prince William Gives A Peek Into What Goes Behind Family’s Christmas Day Church Service

Prince William, along with other members of the royal family, celebrated Christmas Day at the Sandringham estate. Opening up about participating in the festivities with his close ones, the Prince of Wales revealed that he had the most fun amongst all of them.

One thing he was happy about was that no one was filming, and everyone was living in the moment. While making an appearance on the Apple Fitness + podcast, the father of three went on to answer the questions related to the festivities.

To begin with, the Prince revealed, “What’s very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sit opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times.”

He further added, “I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one’s filming it, so you can get away with it. And on Christmas Day, it’s fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself.”

Apart from the Duke of Cornwell, the Christmas celebrations were joined in by Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Peter Philip, and Zara Tindall.

Further recalling his Christmas days while being young, the Prince of Wales stated, “I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather [Prince Philip], he used to walk so fast that there’d be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there’d be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up.”

He went on to add, “Walking along here, you’ve got big pine trees that are quite synonymous with this part of Norfolk. And I love the smell of pine in the winter. It’s very soothing.”

The royals had a comparatively difficult year with the Princess of Wales as well as the monarch battling cancer and taking a step behind from the royal duties.

