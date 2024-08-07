‘I Never Know What To Say': Olivia Plath Reveals Ethan Still Texts Her During Latest Welcome To Plathville EP

Olivia Plath explained on the August 6 episode of Welcome to Plathville that she wanted to move on from her past. She traveled through the Midwest with her ex-husband, Ethan Plath, to collect the remainder of her belongings from her apartment, bringing divorce papers with her.

Olivia stated that during her previous visit to Minnesota, she wanted to sign the divorce paperwork, but Ethan was not interested. Olivia was ready to finalize everything after nine months of separation.

She mentioned that she wasn't sure how to reply when Ethan continued to text her and say he missed her. Ethan said, "Okay," when she told him she was returning for the last time, which worried her that he might put off getting a divorce even longer.

Olivia expressed her dissatisfaction with how the situation was developing. She was torn between her own irritability and concern for Ethan's sadness. She admitted that it was difficult to remain frustrated when she saw how upset Ethan was.

However, Olivia admitted that if Ethan refused to sign an important document, she would be furious. She admitted to avoiding overthinking the situation to better manage her emotions.

Olivia also stated that she did not intend to have a set plan because things with the Plath family were always unpredictable. She explained that her experience had taught her that being flexible and adapting to unexpected changes was more effective than following a rigid plan.

Later, Ethan went to a bar with his sister Moriah Plath, who had come to show her support. During their conversation, Ethan admitted that he found the prospect of marrying and starting a family with another woman overwhelming. He admitted that he was unsure how to find the right person for such an important step in his life.

Moriah advised Ethan that sometimes the solution to finding the right person comes naturally. She told him, "When you know, you know," implying that intuition is frequently used to make critical relationship decisions.

Despite his deep feelings for Olivia, Ethan accepted that their relationship was over. He realized it was time to take the final step and sign the divorce papers. To avoid a potential confrontation, he decided to do this while Olivia was cleaning up their shared apartment.

During Olivia's last visit, Ethan expressed regret for not completing the divorce sooner. He explained that he had been emotionally overwhelmed and was unable to complete the paperwork.

Ethan recognized that their growing estrangement was the result of both of their actions, and he accepted that there was no chance of rekindling their relationship. With a heavy heart, he prepared to move forward, accepting the end of their marriage and the need for closure.

