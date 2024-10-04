'I Was Getting Endless Texts': Jennifer Aniston Reveals Aftermath Of Oil Splash Photos From The Morning Show Set Going Viral Online

Jennifer Aniston recently clarified the record after viral photos of her covered in oil from The Morning Show caused confusion and concern among fans.

The actress addressed the topic during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 2, stating that the photos were part of a scene for the show and not a real-life incident. Aniston used the opportunity to clarify the situation and address other rumors about her that had surfaced in the media.

The confusion began in July when photos surfaced of Aniston's character, Alex Levy, covered in oil filming a protest scene for The Morning Show's upcoming season.

The photos quickly went viral, with some people mistakenly believing Aniston had been splashed with oil in real life. This led to a wave of concern from her fans and loved ones.

Aniston told host Jimmy Kimmel about how overwhelming the reaction was, as she received endless messages from worried friends and family. "I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" she recalled.

The actress added that many of these worried people were misled by tabloid stories that failed to clarify the photos' context as being from the show.

During her appearance on the talk show, Kimmel showed the viral photo of Aniston covered in oil and asked her to explain what had happened. "You got splashed by, well, your character I should say, got splashed with oil ... It seemed like somebody did this to you," Kimmel stated.

Aniston laughed off the situation, clarifying that the incident was entirely fake and part of The Morning Show. She explained how tabloid stories misrepresented what happened, leading people to believe she had been targeted in real life. She said that there was something that happened in the context of the show that was presented as if it happened in real life by the tabloids.

Behind the scenes, however, the mood was much lighter. On August 4, Aniston posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, showing her smiling and seated in a director's chair while still covered in the black liquid from the scene. She humorously captioned the post, "I ❤️ NY."

During her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, Aniston addressed other absurd tabloid stories, in addition to clearing up the oil splash confusion. One of the most eye-catching headlines featured a false story about Aniston's claimed romantic relationship with former President Barack Obama.

A magazine cover displayed during the interview stated, The Truth About Jen & Barack, with assertions that Michelle Obama was betrayed because Aniston supposedly stole her husband's attention.

Aniston laughed about the absurdity of the report, adding that of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like what's it gonna be? or the email saying that some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it's that. She made it obvious that the story was not true, saying that she had met him once and she knew Michelle better than he did.

