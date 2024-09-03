'I Was So Nervous': Angelina Jolie Reflects On Her First Day Of Singing On Set As Maria Earns Standing Ovation At Telluride Film Festival

Angelina Jolie talked about her special talent for singing at the Telluride festival. The actress played the role of an opera singer in the film Maria, which is based on Maria Callas. The Salt star candidly spoke about her venture into singing.

According to People magazine, on Monday, September 2, Jolie garnered a standing ovation after the premiere of her new film at the aforementioned festival. She got emotional during that moment as she covered her mouth and put her hand on her chest. She also expressed her gratitude to the crowd.

The acclaimed star conversed about the new biopic during the panel for the movie at the festival and reflected on being “nervous” about singing on the initial day on the set of Maria.

She recalled, “I had seven months of opera classes, great teachers and Italian classes, and a supportive team that were going to help me,” adding, “I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind.”

The actress stated that there were not many people in the room on the first day, but then ultimately they stepped up to more crew members and more extras “up to La Scala." They were given four hours of time to shoot the scene at the culturally significant opera house of Milan.

She also reportedly touched up on working with the director of the movie, Pablo Larraín, and stated that she knew that as long as she gave her "best,” Pablo would be fine with that and somehow work it out. She knew she needed to do her “best “and attempt to help resolve the "puzzle,” but she was aware that he was a “kind” and “supportive” individual, which “helped.”

The actress spoke about working on “heavy moments” at the set of the film with her sons, Maddox and Pax. Jolie said that she is good when it comes to coming in and out of the characters she portrays, but this one in particular was not the same, per the publication.

The By The Sea star elaborated that it was not because she was tensed to sing in front of her sons, which in fact she was. It was because parents do not showcase “that level of grief” to their kids, but then through that, both of them would hug their mother and have tea with her, which “was this beautiful thing of communicating on a deeper level about pain.”

