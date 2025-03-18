iHeart Music Awards 2025: Taylor Swift Speaks Out for First Time Since Beau Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Loss

After the history Taylor Swift created with the Eras tour, she truly deserves the recognition she got at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Tour of the Century. She shared a video message thanking her fans, which marked her first time speaking publicly after her beau Travis Kelce’s team lost against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

According to Billboard, during the March 17, awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, the songstress, who was absent, presented the audience the live performance of Mirrorball from the acoustic set of her very initial Eras tour concert in Glendale, Arizona, which, in a way, celebrated the honor.

In the video message at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift expressed that she couldn't tell her fans how much that honor meant to her, adding, “Because I accept this on behalf of all my 12 mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us," per E! News' article.

The vocalist also said that she had been doing so much of “processing” since she has been off the tour for the last few months.

She reportedly continued, “And, you know, people often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you’re so proud of, or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion.”

Swift expressed that this tour was the “most challenging thing” she has ever done in her life. The vocalist shared that the reason why she was able to take up the challenge among others—including the assistance from the production team, the duration of the show, the number of concerts, and all the countries that they performed in—was because of her fans.

Swift mentioned the dedication of her fans to attend her concerts as well, stating that it blew her mind and appreciated it.

The Ersa tour was one of the most ground-breaking tours, where other artists also wowed the audience as they served as opening acts to her shows, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and many others.