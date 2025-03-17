How Taylor Swift Helped Succession Star Sarah Snook Prepare for Broadway’s Dorian Gray

Sarah Snook, best known for her role in Succession, is making her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray. The Emmy-winning actress plays all 26 characters in the production, which originally ran in London’s West End.

The play, based on Oscar Wilde’s novel, tells the story of a man who trades his soul for eternal youth. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Snook opened up about the physical and mental challenges of the role and how she prepared for it.

To keep up with the demands of the show, Snook followed a strict routine inspired by Taylor Swift. She shared that she took notes from the singer’s intense workout regimen for the Eras Tour.

“No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know,” Snook said. She added that she was impressed by Swift’s approach: “I heard that and thought, ‘That’s a genius idea. I’m gonna do that.’”

Swift had previously revealed in a Time interview that she trained for six months before her tour, running on a treadmill while singing her entire setlist.

The pop star said she would adjust her pace depending on the song, running fast for upbeat tracks and jogging or walking for slower ones. She also avoided alcohol and prioritized rest between performances.

Sarah Snook signed on to the Broadway production when her daughter was just six months old. She joked that she had already committed before realizing the challenge ahead.

She told The New Yorker that her husband believed if either of them had seen the show beforehand, he would have convinced her not to do it. According to Snook, he already had a child and knew how difficult it would be.

Despite the intense schedule, Snook credited motherhood for helping her stay disciplined. She said that keeping herself healthy as a new mom also helped her stay fit for the demanding role. She shared that her new lifestyle made it easier to maintain discipline, as it prevented late nights and unhealthy habits.

Without these responsibilities, she stated, it would have been easy to stay out late, have a drink, and go to bed at five in the morning, only to sleep until the afternoon. However, she pointed out that with a baby, that was not an option.