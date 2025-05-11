Inside the Beckhams’ Ongoing Feud: Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Bond With Dad David Amid Family Rift

Brooklyn Beckham made a rare comment about his father, David Beckham, amid ongoing reports of a family rift. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, he spoke warmly about his bond with David over their shared love for racing and cars.

“It’s something that me and my dad bonded over,” Brooklyn said during the Formula E Evo Sessions in Miami in March. He added that his love for racing started when he was very young.

Advertisement

He also praised his father’s car collection, saying, “My dad’s had some pretty cool cars.” Brooklyn revealed that David’s favourite is his 1954 Jaguar. “I very rarely drive it, only when the weather’s perfect,” he shared.

The comments come just days after it was reported that David Beckham is eager to repair his relationship with his eldest son. According to The Sun, David is said to be desperate to make amends as he fears history is repeating itself.

A close friend of David told The Sun: “David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever. The word ‘lost’ is especially poignant, it was the same feeling David had when he fell out with his own father.”

David had a difficult relationship with his dad Ted Beckham in the early 2000s. The two weren’t on speaking terms until Ted suffered a health scare in 2007, which helped them reconnect.

Advertisement

Tension in the Beckham family was once again highlighted last week when Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz did not attend any of David’s 50th birthday celebrations. The DailyMail reported that Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, has been blamed by some family members, although she is now being seen as a 'scapegoat' in the situation.

The family feud is believed to have begun around Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. Since then, their absence at major family events has led to growing speculation about a divide.

Victoria Beckham is said to be deeply upset about the situation. A source told The Sun that this is Victoria’s worst nightmare and that the thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.

The insider added that things had been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and acknowledged there was a family fallout over their wedding. They said Victoria and David had worked hard to repair the relationship, which made the current situation a real setback.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wynonna and Ashley Judd Open Up About Naomi Judd’s Struggles in New Lifetime Docuseries