Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Ending Explained: Shocking Truths Turns The Narrative Of Louis, Lestat, And Armand's Stories

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire Season 2 ends with a shocking revelation that could change fans' views on Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat (Sam Reid), and Armand (Assad Zaman) forever.

Over 15 episodes, journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) re-interviews Louis, revealing that Louis is an unreliable narrator. The truth Molloy uncovers isn't a critique of Louis but a revelation about his romantic relationships.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 finale reveals that Lestat saved Louis

In the last two episodes, Louis claims Armand saved him from the Paris Coven at the Théâtre des Vampires, while Claudia (Delainey Hayles) was killed. According to Louis, Armand psychically controlled the crowd to spare him.

Louis later avenges Claudia’s death and spends decades with Armand. However, Molloy, with the help of the Talamasca, proves this story is false. It was Lestat, not Armand, who saved Louis. Molloy finds evidence that Lestat had the power to control the crowd and save Louis, confirmed by Armand's notes on the trial's script.

Louis is shocked but not entirely surprised to learn the truth. Actor Jacob Anderson told Decider that Louis always suspected something was off with Armand.

He points out that Armand removed Louis’s memory of a suicide attempt in the 1970s without his consent. Anderson told the outlet, “I don’t think he had asked to have his walking out into the sun removed. I think that’s bullshit.” Sam Reid explains to the outlet that Lestat would never let Louis die and used his powers to manipulate the trial audience to save him.

The final scene of Season 2 shows Molloy revealing that Armand made him a vampire. Louis then addresses the vampire community, asserting his dominance with the phrase, "I own the night." Anderson suggests this scene shows Louis finding peace and embracing his vampire nature, finally reconciling his past losses per the outlet.

Anderson said, “I think there’s things about that scene that I sort of want to keep for myself, which I know is not very satisfying.”

About Interview With the Vampire Season 3

AMC has confirmed a third season of Interview With the Vampire, which will adapt the next book in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, The Vampire Lestat. Season 3 will feature Lestat setting the record straight by starting a band and going on tour, joined by characters like Gabrielle, Nicholas, Magnus, and Marius.

Sam Reid, a fan of Anne Rice’s work, believes following the books’ order is the best approach. He looks forward to possibly adapting stories like Queen of the Damned and The Tale of the Body Thief.

