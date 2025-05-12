Is Billy Ray Cyrus Reconciling with Tish Cyrus? Mother's Day Post Fuels Family Reunion Hopes

Billy Ray Cyrus surprised fans with a heartfelt Mother’s Day message that hinted at a possible reconciliation with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 11, the country singer praised strong mothers, including his own mom Ruthie and Tish, and acknowledged his own faults in their past relationship.

Advertisement

“Trust me, I’m the first to admit…being married to me was not easy,” Billy wrote. He admitted that he has made many mistakes and described himself as a very imperfect man. He shared that his mother taught him life is a series of adjustments and added that his family is very close to full healing after going through a lot.

Billy Ray called Tish “a strong mother,” writing, “Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother.” This public recognition marks a notable shift, especially after the couple’s divorce in 2022.

This appears to be the first time Billy Ray Cyrus has publicly admitted to his role in the breakdown of their marriage. While they’ve remained distant over the past two years, Billy’s words suggest a change in tone and a softening in their relationship.

Billy Ray’s post also touched on his daughter Miley Cyrus, with whom he’s had a strained relationship in recent years. “I’m so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage…her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The message comes just days after Billy posted a photo with Miley and son Braison, celebrating Braison’s 31st birthday. Miley also addressed rumors of family tension on May 10, suggesting things are improving with both her parents.

Though Tish Cyrus has since remarried actor Dominic Purcell, and Billy Ray had a brief marriage to Firerose, which ended in annulment, the Mother’s Day post indicates their bond as co-parents remains important. Billy asked fans for prayers for the Cyrus family and added, “Our family can heal. We are all still here.”

The post is one of the clearest signs that Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus may be reconciling emotionally, if not romantically, and working toward healing as a family.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber’s First Mother’s Day with Son Jack Blues Is Pure Bliss as Justin Bieber Joins Celebration: PICS