Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel Studios Is Planning To Make MCU More Accessible To New Viewers; Here's How

While many fans appreciate the intertwined storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, others find it challenging to follow the complex plot without prior knowledge. The MCU, which began its journey in the superhero genre with Iron Man in 2008, has since become a major force in the industry.

Recently, there was discussion about potentially splitting the MCU’s film, television, and animation projects to make it easier for new viewers. Marvel President Kevin Feige recently addressed this approach in an interview.

Kevin Feige on making MCU more accessible

Feige recently discussed Marvel Studios' approach to separating its film, television, and animation projects in an interview with ComicBook. The goal of this move is to increase the MCU's accessibility to new viewers.

Marvel Studios, run by Kevin Feige, and Marvel Television, run by Jeph Loeb, coexisted for a long time. Character overlap aside, synchronization problems between the two entities were common. One prominent example is Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, which introduced major inconsistencies by omitting important details like the time-travel laws and the five-year leap that were introduced in Avengers: Endgame.

With the merger of Marvel Television and Marvel Family Entertainment under Marvel Studios, which is directly under Feige's direction, the organizational structure underwent a change in 2019.

Ironically, after five years, Marvel Studios decided to divide its operations into several divisions but to keep them all under the Marvel Studios brand. Feige clarified that the goal of this restructuring is to assist the Marvel Animation team, which just finished X-Men '97 and are working on a number of exciting projects.

Advertisement

"It's all still under Marvel Studios, which is not the case with the previous incarnation of Marvel Television," Feige said. The intention is to ensure that new viewers are not intimidated by the MCU and do not feel overwhelmed about where to begin.

Feige went on to say that Marvel Television's new format will emphasize that, like comic books, viewers can enjoy individual stories without having to watch the entire series. Superhero fatigue is a real thing, he admitted, comparing the previous setup to "doing homework" and stressing that every story is meant to stand alone; the interconnectivity is just a bonus.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hopefully revive the MCU as a whole

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU experienced a flat line. Hardly any movie got the expected praise or box office success. The declining popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been mainly caused by superhero fatigue and oversaturation. It seems that Disney+'s excessive number of TV spin-offs has diluted the brand and created too much lore for casual fans to keep up with.

Advertisement

But now most fans will agree that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine would revive the MCU after a long time. It has the potential to do so.

Some recent projections, as reported by BBC, show that the film will have a massive performance at the box office, suggesting over a $160 million opening week in the US.

Reynolds’ dark and quirky jokes, along with the return of Jackman, will surely act as a catalyst in making the Shawn Levy-directed movie the biggest entry this year, as the prediction says it will beat Inside Out 2, which is currently leading 2024 year.

Hopefully, the success of Deadpool 3 will once again make MCU what it used to be. Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26 in theaters.

ALSO READ: Kevin Feige Reveals Richard Rider's Nova Will Join the MCU In New TV Series