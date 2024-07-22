Is Hulu's Prison Break Reboot In The Works? EP Shares An Exciting Update

Earlier in November 2023, Hulu announced the reboot or remake of Prison Break. It was recently confirmed that the project was in the writing stage and that production will begin soon. The new audience is excited to see the captivating tale of breaking into a prison filled with dangerous convicts just to execute an escape with the most cunning inmates.

Prison Break reboot confirmed by Marty Adelstein:'Is on its way'

Created by Paul Scheuring, the original show was telecasted on Fox from 2005 to 2009 and was briefly revived in 2017. The story revolved around Michael Scofield, a structural engineer who dared the impossible after his brother, Lincoln Burrows, was convicted for a crime he did not commit. Lincoln Burrows was declared on death row and sent to Fox River State Penitentiary but Scofield somehow gets imprisoned in the same locality. Scofield had planned to break out along with Lincoln but other inmates got to know about it and decided to join.

Marty Adelstein, one of the executive producers of the show, gave an update about the Prison Break reboot in an interview with Deadline. Adelstein did not reveal the production details but shared if the show was still a reality in the Hulu schedule. He said, "It's going well. The first script was well done. They've given notes and it looks like it's on its way." The script for Hulu's Prison Break reimaging was done by filmmaker Elgin James (The Outlaws, Mayans MC).

Prison Break: A TV sensation in its original run

A prison reboot was simply inevitable, as the original run was critically acclaimed. It took center stage and performed well with other mega shows of the mid-2000s like 24, Lost, and House. Prison Break's popularity was predictable right from the start, with an engaging plot and a story that kept the fans hooked every week. Prison Break capitalized on a time when famous shows were on network TV and thrived well in the pre-streaming era.

Fans excited to know if original Prison Break cast will return

Fans still remember the original Prison Break and its cast, including newcomers who became favorites. The show featured Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell as Michael and Lincoln, respectively, alongside Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Robin Tunney, Wade Williams, Peter Stormare, William Fichtner, and Paul Adelstein.

There has been no confirmation yet on whether any of the original cast members will return for the reboot. However, if Hulu aims to evoke nostalgia and boost ratings, they might consider bringing back some of the original stars, even if only for brief appearances.

