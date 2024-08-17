Is Kate Middleton Re-evaluating Her Return To Royal Duties Amid Cancer Diagnosis? Here’s What Sources Claim

Kate Middleton has been prioritizing her health over her royal duties. She has been undergoing cancer treatment since the beginning of the year, which has led to fewer public appearances and less work related to the palace. Although she recently attended the Wimbledon men’s final championship to present the winning trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, there are reports that she is reconsidering her future as a working royal due to her uncertain health.

In recent months, the Duchess of Cornwall has not only given hope by showing improvement in her health but also made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by her children and other family members.

Meanwhile, royal author Robert claimed that fans might have to wait longer and lower their expectations. Middleton allegedly would not be returning to her royal duties full-time.

The author spoke to the media and said, "She is making a solid recovery. But we’re going to have to look at this in a different way going forward. In the past, people have said, ‘When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full-time in the autumn?’ I don’t think so." He further added, "She’s going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway."

Robert also revealed that the princess is aware of the consequences of taking on too much on her shoulders, especially while battling such a serious disease. Moreover, Middleton will not only have to look after herself but also prioritize her family and the three children she shares with Prince William. The royal author shared, "I think they have a right to decide how they want to do this. Catherine will be prioritizing her children and supporting William."

The royal family has been taking great care of the princess' needs. If Middleton ever decides to step down from her royal duties, it will have a major impact on the crown. According to Robert, "the Royal Family will have to dance to her tune rather than the other way around."

In March 2024, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis by posting a video of herself on the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace.

