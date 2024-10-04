Is Netflix's That '90s Show Getting Canceled After 2 Seasons? Franchise Star Kurtwood Smith Reveals

That '90s show has bid adieu to its audience after airing for only two seasons on Netflix. The star of the show Kurtwood Smith revealed this news on social media while expressing gratitude to the fans who have shown love to the series.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, October 3, and shared that many people have been questioning him about the upcoming season of the beloved series, and revealed that it has not been renewed.

He went on to express his heartfelt gratitude to the fans who shared their support and have seen the series. The actor shared that they have come up to him in “random parts of the world” where he traveled and reached out to him through social media and have just “been wonderful.”

The actor added, “I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with.”

Kurtwood once again shared his gratitude for the audience who let his character and Kitty along with the grandchildren and all the original cast members of that '70s show entertain them for two seasons.

He continued, “To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

As far as the OG cast members of That '70s show go, actors including Kurtwood, Debra Jo Rupp, couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon have reprised their roles in That '90s show.

Apart from that, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovon, Kira Kosarin, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel, and many more were part of the Netflix show. The first episode of the show was aired on January 19, 2023.

As opposed to the Netflix show, That '70s show aired for a longer period of time. In total, the show ran for eight seasons and even today, many people on the internet share the moments from that show that they love.

