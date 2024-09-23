Throwback: When Dwayne Johnson Revealed He 'Passed Out' After Posing For Post-Workout Pic

Dwayne Johnson is one of those celebrities who has always kept it real with his fans, whether it’s sharing an embarrassing moment or celebrating a proud achievement. One such incident was shared by the actor when he posed for an after-workout picture, only to pass out right after capturing it.

Back in 2015, Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram, where he revealed that he had passed out. In the caption, he wrote: “Tonight we trained 'the beefs' aka legs. I passed out after we took this pic from holding my breath and trying to look cool. #IronParadise #.”

In the post, he wore a black workout ensemble and had a white towel over his shoulder. His candidness struck a chord with his audience, who flooded the comments section with their own creative responses.

Since then, Johnson has continued to share his seemingly unfiltered life online, which could be one of the reasons he has amassed such a massive global fan following.

The Baywatch star, who comes from a wrestling background, has never looked back since he entered the world of acting with his debut movie, The Mummy Returns in 2001. However, his journey to making a name for himself in Hollywood wasn’t always easy.

Things began to change when he received help from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Johnson named four people who supported him along the way: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester. Stallone.

Johnson shared, “They were welcoming. I would seek them out, and they would come to me. We all stayed in touch and became friends. I never forgot that because they were in positions where they didn’t have to be.”

As far as his latest career endeavors go, he will soon be seen in the Red One which also stars Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, J.K Simmons, Wesley Kimmel, and many more. It is slated to release on November 15, 2024.

