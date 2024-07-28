Is Rick Hearst Returning To General Hospital As Ric Lansing After 8 Years Break? Here's What Report Says

The 59-year-old actor Rick Hearst declared on July 25 that he would be going back to General Hospital to play the suspicious attorney Ric Lansing. Hearst showed his excitement about coming back to the popular ABC soap opera in an Instagram video. He hinted that unexpected twists would accompany his character's return, so viewers should brace themselves for unexpected turns.

Hearst also alluded to the future plot, expressing his excitement for the novel that would be revealed. It's anticipated that his return as Ric Lansing will increase the drama on the program.

A closer look at Rick's return to the show

Rick gets involved in a lot of fascinating stuff and tends to be in everyone's business. simultaneously, and he always has his own plans. According to TV Insider, he will make appearances in episodes starting on August 19.

After an eight-year hiatus, Hearst told the source that casting director Mark Teschner had contacted him to extend an invitation to return to the show. "Daddy's home and here to take care of his daughter and anything that entails," is how the actor characterizes his return.

He appeared in the show for the first time as the dubious lawyer in 2002 and left in 2009. In 2014, he made a two-year comeback before departing once more. Two Primetime Emmy Awards have been won by him while he has been on the show.

Hearst's soap opera return and reflections on recent losses

Hearst talked about his comeback to the soap opera industry in a recent interview with TV Insider, focusing on his role on General Hospital following a hiatus. He disclosed that he has been attempting to watch the show in its entirety and mentioned a noteworthy plot point involving Kristina, who is standing in for Molly.

He pointed out that Kristina is Alexis and Sonny's child, and Molly is Alexis and Ric's daughter. This division is expected to create significant tension and conflict, making for compelling viewing. Hearst's return comes on the heels of some significant losses in the soap opera community. He expressed his deep sadness over the deaths of actor Tyler Christopher and producer Nneka Garland, both of whom died in 2023.

Hearst reflected on the impact these losses had on him, stating that Christopher's death is a poignant reminder of life's fragility and finality. He expressed a sense of reflection and gratitude for the time and relationships he has, emphasizing the value of cherishing loved ones.

In a related discussion, Jeff Kober, another cast member, spoke about the recent deaths in a recent PEOPLE interview. He described the losses as particularly difficult, noting that they make him more aware of his own life and relationships.

Kober emphasized the importance of expressing love and gratitude to those around him, acknowledging that life is both precious and finite. His comments underscored the emotional impact of the losses on the soap opera community and highlighted the value of showing appreciation to others before it is too late.

