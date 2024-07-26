General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Save Carly from Prison?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, July 26, reveal intense confrontations and strategic maneuvers as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) vows to keep Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) out of prison.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will question Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about the PCPD’s interest in Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), who has mysteriously vanished from Pentonville. Anna, suspicious of a cover-up, intends to dig deeper into Brennan’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, in the interrogation room, Sonny emphatically promises Carly that John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) won’t send her to prison. Concurrently, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) consults with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) to devise a strategy to undercut Carly’s case, reflecting Sonny's desperation to free her. Diane later meets with Anna to discuss further plans.

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) strikes a deal with a potential co-conspirator, possibly involving Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), who may seek her help in using The Invader to publish a story discrediting John and portraying Carly as a victim of his vendetta. Jason considers a proposal, potentially influenced by Michael’s push to publicly challenge the FBI’s actions.

In another subplot, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) confronts Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) with adoption papers, demanding she sign them. When Kristina hesitates, tensions escalate, leading Molly to take their conflict to a new level. Predictions indicate that Molly and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) might regret antagonizing Kristina, which could impact her decision about the baby.

As the drama unfolds, General Hospital promises gripping scenes and pivotal decisions. Will Sonny’s efforts be enough to save Carly? Stay tuned to see how these intense storylines develop.

