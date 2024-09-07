Is St. Elmo's Fire Sequel In The Works? Demi Moore Shares New Update

Demi Moore, star of the 1985 Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire, recently confirmed that conversations about a sequel are underway. In a new interview, Moore shared that she has had "a couple of sit-down meetings" with studio personnel, sparking hope for fans eager to see the original cast reunite.

Demi Moore Confirms Talks for St. Elmo's Fire Sequel

While promoting her upcoming film The Substance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Moore revealed to Entertainment Weekly that discussions with the studio have taken place about the possibility of reprising her role as Jules in a St. Elmo's Fire sequel. "I think it would be great if we can come up with a story that holds up," Moore said, adding that she feels the majority of the original cast is open to the idea.

Studio-Driven Push for the Sequel Gains Momentum

Moore confirmed that the studio is taking the lead on pushing for a sequel, and she's not the only one involved. Earlier reports indicated that Sony has been exploring the idea of reuniting cast members like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, and others. Lowe also previously mentioned meeting with the studio to discuss the sequel, indicating strong interest from the original stars.

Since its 1985 release, St. Elmo's Fire has become a generational classic, grossing nearly $38 million at the box office. As a key film in the Brat Pack era, fans have long hoped for a continuation of the story. With Moore and other cast members reportedly on board, the flames of a sequel are still burning bright, and audiences may soon see these iconic characters return to the big screen.

