'It Bugs The S*** Out Of Me:' Demi Moore Breaks Silence on Her Challenging Nude Scene in The Substance

When it comes to Demi Moore's best work in her decades-long career, her performance in The Substance is certainly among the top. The audience has praised nearly every aspect of the film, especially the veteran star's acting.

The movie offers an unfiltered and candid look at the topic it explores. It also features scenes where both lead actresses, Moore and Margaret Qualley, appear nude.

Unlike many other projects that focus on sexualizing an actress when she appears nude on screen, this venture takes a different approach. The nude scenes in The Substance serve a deeper purpose, helping to drive the narrative and provoke thought in the audience. They depict how the characters’ bodies are transforming due to the drug’s effects.

In an interview with Elle, Moore opened up about the nude scenes, including a low-angle shot of her back. She admitted, “It’s like, ugh. It bugs the s**t out of me.” However, she acknowledged that she understood the scene was essential to the bigger picture and was in service of something more meaningful than her personal discomfort.

The Ghost actress further expressed that any discomfort or exposure of her own "insecurities" would be worthwhile if it helped bring attention to the discussion.

She also shared her experience of stepping into the character, describing it as an incredibly freeing experience. She spoke about how venturing into such a "vulnerable, exposed place" emotionally and physically was a key part of her performance in the film.

The veteran star said that the movie offered her the chance to “look at where my ego was kind of running the show, where I was giving up my power, and it pushed me to find a little bit more gentility and acceptance of myself as I am.”

The movie truly deserved the praise it has garnered, mostly because it gives people an opportunity to look at the things that are easily ignored. They include society’s obsession with staying young and going to different lengths in order to achieve that young look. It also showed how easily aging individuals are replaced with a young substitute just for the look and not the talent and years of experience they possess.

Many women around the world, especially those who work in the show business, have surely suffered from this.

The film also premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which garnered a 13-minute standing ovation from the audience, per Deadline.

Apart from Moore and Qualley, the project also featured Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Oscar Lesage, Tiffany Hofstetter, Gore Abrams, and many more. The movie is directed by Coralie Fargeat.

