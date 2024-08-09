'It Made Me Appreciate Life So Much': Bunnie XO Discusses How A Misdiagnosed Health Scare Helped Her Realize What Truly Matters

During the August 8 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO, 44, revealed a serious health scare to her fans, urging them to be more present and cherish their lives and loved ones while they have the opportunity.

The model and podcast host shared that she'd been struggling with headaches recently, which prompted her to seek medical help. “I noticed that it was kinda, like, after I would eat certain foods. I don't know if it was, like, high in salts or something because I don't eat bad food.”

She noted that she practices a very boring diet because she is trying to undo all the drug-induced trauma she put her body through while growing up. Both Bunnie and her husband, country star Jelly Roll, have been vocal about their recovery journeys.

Bunnie said during her podcast that she always had a fear of aneurysms because her mom had one that almost claimed her life. For those who may not know, an aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain that often looks like a berry hanging from a stem. When it ruptures, it is typically a critical condition and causes severe headaches.

Bunnie, who said she's been having MRIs since she was very young as a trauma response to what she saw her mother go through because of a ruptured aneurysm, said that she called her doctor at 2 a.m. to schedule her next scan to find the source of her headaches. When the results came, she was told the doctors thought they might have indeed found an aneurysm. Bunnie shared it was “one of my biggest fears coming to fruition.”

“I'm in a higher percentile of ruptures because my mom had one,” she shared, and the claim is surely backed by science, which states that a family history of ruptured aneurysm puts a person at higher risk.

“There were just so many things that went through my mind. And I instantly just hit my knees and started praying. I bawled my eyes out. I cried so hard, I pulled a muscle in my neck,” Bunnie recalled. “I cried for three days.”

She said she went for another scan hoping for a better result but was instead informed of having a two-millimeter aneurysm on her carotid artery, which is a pair of arteries located on either side of the neck.

Bunnie shared that she went to see a neurologist next, and that’s when she received the news that it wasn’t, in fact, an aneurysm. She also followed up with a vascular surgeon, who assured Bunnie there was nothing wrong with her. In fact, she was cleared to play tackle football if she wished by the latter medic.

“So that was how the last, you know, eight days of my life have been, guys. And I just wanna tell you that it made me appreciate life so much. And, like, I know it sounds dramatic, but it just really made me realize that, like, none of this s*** f***ing matters, man,” Bunnie expressed.

She revealed that she snuggled up with her husband abundantly after having the epiphany and also advised her listeners to do the same and surround themselves with family and people they love. Because that's all that matters.

