'It Was Great': Jacob Bertrand Opens Up About Working With Girlfriend Peyton List In Cobra Kai

American actor and Ready Player One star Jacob Bertrand loved working with his girlfriend, Peyton List, on the comedy-drama series Cobra Kai running on Netflix. In an interview, the 24-year-old actor shared his thoughts on filming with List after their relationship became romantic on set.

"It was great," the actor says. Peyton and he first worked together on the 2016 Disney movie The Swap, and he had a blast. He has never worked with the same person twice besides her, so it was really a good experience for him.

Although the Jinxed movie star, Bertrand, had fun working with her, he thought he would only see her again once List joined Cobra Kai. He enjoyed working with her in seasons two and three, calling her one of his best friends. "It was so much fun in season two getting to work with her," he says. "She was so much fun to hang out with. It was awesome. It was such a blessing," he adds.

Bertrand, who portrays Eli Hawk Moskowitz on Cobra Kai, and List, who plays Tori Nichols, confirmed their relationship in March 2022.

Bertrand shared that they've been dating for a while, and it's his first time dating a co-star, which feels like a trial by fire.

He also mentioned that they had been friends for a long time, having met when he was 15 through List's brother Spencer, making it somewhat awkward to admit his feelings for her. They enjoyed their time both on and off-set.

Advertisement

When asked if starting a relationship with a co-worker was hard, the 27 Dresses actress Peyton List joked, "I guess so, yeah. And then think about the consequences later!"

Cobra Kai, which premiered in 2018, will end with its sixth and final season, split into three parts. The first part will be released on Netflix on July 18, the second on November 15, 2024, and the final part will be scheduled for 2025.

ALSO READ: Cobra Kai Series Recap Ahead Of Season 6: What Happened So Far With Johnny And Daniel? Find Out