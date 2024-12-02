'It Was Very Festive And...': Taylor Swift And Her Family Host Travis Kelce For Thanksgiving In Nashville

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving surrounded by family, marking their first-holiday celebration together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop icon joined forces to celebrate the festive season in Nashville, with Taylor and her family hosting the gathering. A source told PEOPLE that the event was very festive and special, with both families enjoying the opportunity to connect.

The holiday festivities included Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, who brought along his wife and children. The celebration took place before Travis returned to prepare for the Chiefs' winning game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, November 29.

Taylor’s family extended a warm welcome to the Kelces, hosting the group at their Nashville home. "Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the source shared.

"It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together." The occasion was particularly notable for Taylor, who spent last Thanksgiving weekend on her Eras Tour in South America.

Jason Kelce and his family, including his young children, added to the festive atmosphere. The gathering was a rare opportunity for both families to relax and bond during their busy schedules.

The news of Taylor and Travis' joint Thanksgiving came as a surprise to fans, given recent comments by Travis' mother, Donna Kelce. During a Today show appearance a week before Thanksgiving, Donna suggested Taylor would not be part of the family’s holiday plans. "I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," Donna said, referring to Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour, which wraps up on December 8.

Donna also mentioned that her family hadn’t planned a traditional Thanksgiving dinner due to their football commitments. "I think we’re just going to be at the football game," she added.

Taylor made time to join the Kelces for the holiday and even attended Travis’ game in Kansas City afterwards. She was spotted arriving at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna to cheer on Travis during the Chiefs' victory over the Raiders.

Although Taylor and Travis have kept much of their relationship private, Travis has shared occasional glimpses into their happiness.

On the November 13 episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Travis briefly mentioned how well things were going. He described himself and Jason as "two [people] very happy in relationships" before sharing lighthearted dating advice with listeners.

