'It Wasn't Brought Up So...': Did Claudia Doumit Know Victoria Neuman Was Going To Die In The Boys Season 4 Finale? Find Out

In one of the shockers for The Boys Season 4 finale, Claudia Doumit’s character Victoria Neuman, a VP elect, was killed brutally as she turned to the eponymous The Boys for the protection of herself and her daughter. While they join hands to take down the primary antagonist- the Homelander, Neuman is slain by the former leader of the group Billy Butcher, as the latter turns out to be a supe.

But did Doumit know that her character would face fate in this season’s finale? Here is what she revealed to Deadline:

Season 4 finale's prophetic title

In the wake of a recent assassination attempt at former US president Donald Trump, the finale, which was originally titled “Assassination Run” was changed to “Season Four Finale.” Doumit chatted with the publication about the almost prophetic message with the finale. While there are so many themes that this Amazon Prime series takes from the real world, like corruption and power, this event was purely coincidental, affirms Doumit. But, I mean, no one could really predict that this to happen with the timing,” she said.

Claudia Doumit reveals if she knew how her character's arc would end

Neuman’s death was one of the standout moments of the finale. Doumit reveals that they had a discussion with the brains of the show, Eric Kripke regarding “our rough arc that’s going to take place throughout the season.” Whilst the death of her character was brought up, nothing was mentioned about how Neuman would be killed.

Advertisement

“Like, I didn’t know who was going to kill her. I didn’t know a lot of those details, but I knew that was the North Star,” explained the star, adding that this is how she approached this season, indifferent to the details of the end.

“So, if you don’t carry with you, it is this delicate balance of being in the moment and being present with your character but also anticipating the journey.”

The star added that she pretty much knew from the start how Neuman would suffer from an eventual fall. It was only a matter of when Doumit thinks her character’s reckless pursuit of power really ended up blinding her, which is, in her words, “a beautiful sad thing.”

The finale episode for The Boys sets up the stage for the fifth and final installment of the show. Despite initial negative reviews of this season, the finale made it up to the top 3 in the ranks of episode reviews on IMDb, copping a 9.3 out of 10 based on more than 21,000 ratings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Claudia Doumit Reveals How She Enjoys Playing Enemies With Real-Life Boyfriend Jack Quaid On The Boys