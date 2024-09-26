James Corden Says He Tried Ozempic, but It Did Not Work for Him Because of THIS Reason

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of eating disorder

Who would have thought that Ozempic could also fail? Evidence of this comes from James Corden's experience with the drug. He recently opened up about it not working for him, unlike other celebrities who have used the medication to lose weight.

Ozempic has caused an uproar, especially in Hollywood, with many people online discussing the drug and the celebrities using it, as many have appeared to experience drastic weight loss in recent times.

However, Corden’s experience was different. He revealed on a Sirius XM segment that he tried the medication, remarking that it wouldn’t be surprising for anyone to realize, just by looking at him, that it didn’t work for him.

He continued, “I tried it for a bit, and then I realized, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’” He shared that all the drug did was make him feel less hungry, but he rarely ate due to hunger in the first place.

He got candid about feeling that the inclination to binge on food runs deeper, and he shared that he "really resonates" with friends like Richard Osman, who previously opened up about his struggles with food addiction stemming from childhood trauma and mental health issues.

The Late Late Show host shared an anecdote about consuming a king-size Dairy Milk—typically a treat given during Christmas—while at a carwash. He continued, “None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry.’ It’s not that, it’s something else.”

Corden admitted to his struggles with food and how difficult these issues are for him to overcome, especially as someone with an “addictive personality.”

However, Corden isn’t the only one speaking out about the drug. Several Hollywood personalities, including Kate Winslet, have voiced their concerns about its use.

According to The Independent, Stephen Fry revealed on the River Cafe Table podcast that after trying the drug, he threw up five times a day. He recalled thinking that not only did he lose his appetite, but also his desire for alcohol, which he found "brilliant." However, he ultimately had to stop taking the drug as he began feeling “sicker and sicker.”

