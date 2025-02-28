Jane Fonda Reveals ‘Nobody’s Asked’ Her Inputs for Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella Reboot: ‘I Have a Lot of Ideas’

Jane Fonda recently reacted to Sydney Sweeney's remake of her original 1968 Barbarella movie. With Edgar Wright at the helm, the upcoming reboot of the classic sci-fi film features the Euphoria star in the titular role.

Fonda revealed that no one has approached her regarding the movie while adding that she might just have loads of ideas to offer. She admitted that though she wouldn't be playing the character again, she had plenty of ideas on how her character's story could be retold.

Speaking to Vogue, the legendary actress said, "Nobody's asked me about it! I wish I could do a remake of Barbarella, but I wouldn't play her again. I have a lot of ideas about what that could look like."

Fonda also mentioned that she would be open to sharing her ideas if Sweeney contacted her. She went on to note that she'd never met Sweeney but thought she'd be great in the role.

"If Sydney asks, I'll let her know. I don't know her and I've never met her, but I think she's great. I'm sure she'll be a fantastic Barbarella," Fonda noted.

Her comments come several months after the Madame Webb actress said she was interested in sitting down with Fonda to discuss the film. Since Sweeney's August declaration, the two have reportedly never met up.

Meanwhile, writer Blake Northcott expressed her delight in having Sweeney on board. "I can't picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She's proven that she can be dramatic, but I don't think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit," Northcott told ComicBook.

Northcott gushed, "While I'm writing the series, Sydney is always my template now" further comparing her fit to the character akin to Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool and Robert Downey Jr. defining the role of Iron Man.

There is no official release date for the remake of Jane Fonda's cult classic Barbarella. However, Sydney Sweeney's involvement in the project has heightened anticipation with her back-to-back hit performances in Anyone but You, Immaculate, The White Lotus, and more.