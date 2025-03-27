Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin and Nicole Scherzinger Cite ‘Unexpected’ Changes to Delay Case Dismissal
Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin and Nicole Scherzinger face an unexpected delay in finalizing their legal settlement. Read on to know more.
Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin and Nicole Scherzinger have hit an unexpected snag in wrapping up their long-running legal battle. Antin started the Pussycat Dolls in 1995, making them an international pop phenomenon in the 2000s.
Even after settling four months ago, they requested the court to delay the formal dismissal of the case.
Antin and Scherzinger have cited "a recent unexpected change in circumstances," asking a Los Angeles court for more time before dismissing the case, as per Page Six. Both parties remain committed to the deal negotiated last year, according to court papers obtained by the outlet.
On March 6, Antin's attorney, David S. Blau, and Scherzinger's lawyer, Stephen D. Rothschild, told the court the settlement process would take more time because of intricate business and financial issues developed in response to the recent events.
The attorneys stated they "require additional time to complete their settlement, which involves complex business and financial matters, some of which are new as a result of the changed circumstances, and which may require the participation of third parties."
The lawyers promised the court that their clients were doing everything they could to settle the issue and asked the court for a time extension to complete the settlement. Judge Mark H. Epstein granted the petition, pushing back the case's dismissal date to May 28 from March 13.
The court fight began in September 2021 when Antin sued Scherzinger for supposedly refusing to tour with the Pussycat Dolls unless she was given creative direction and 75% of the earnings.
Nicole Scherzinger brushed off the lawsuit, deeming it "meritless," and subsequently sued Robin Antin again in August 2022 with a countersuit on charges of Antin's mismanagement of finances—charges Antin denied.
