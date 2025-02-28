Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett Start Filming Colleen Hoover's Verity Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle
Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett have started filming Verity, the latest movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel as legal issues surrounding It Ends With Us continue to unfold.
Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett have started filming Verity, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. On Thursday, February 27, the actors were seen on set in Queens, New York.
Hathaway was dressed in a long white dress with a keyhole neckline and long sleeves, accessorized with sunglasses and carrying a book. Hartnett wore jeans and a sweater, holding a coffee cup as per IMDb.
Hathaway joined the project portraying Verity Crawford, a successful thriller author. Hartnett plays her husband, Jeremy Crawford. Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to complete Verity's book series after an accident leaves Verity unable to continue. Johnson also serves as an executive producer for the film.
Michael Showalter is directing the psychological thriller, which delves into the unsettling discoveries Lowen makes at the Crawford residence. As she uncovers a hidden manuscript, she questions whether Verity's writings are fictional or reveal dark truths about the family's history.
The production of Verity coincides with ongoing legal disputes related to Hoover's previous adaptation, It Ends With Us. The film, which premiered last year, has led to lawsuits between director Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively, each accusing the other of inappropriate on-set behavior. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.
Additionally, actress Jenny Slate has filed a complaint concerning housing arrangements during the filming of It Ends With Us, further complicating the legal situation.
Despite the controversies surrounding previous adaptations, excitement for Verity remains high. Fans of Hoover's work are eager to see how the suspenseful and intricate narrative will translate to the big screen. With a talented cast and an experienced director, the film aims to captivate audiences.
