Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional As Judy Robles Praises Her Performance In Unstoppable; Report

Jennifer Lopez got in her feels when she was praised by Judy Robles, who the singer and actress portrayed in the latest biopic, Unstoppable. According to Reuters, Lopez got emotional as Robles appreciated her work in the new venture.

As per the report, it seems that both of them have built a wholesome bond while they worked together to ace Lopez’s role in the biopic. Along with that they also connect with how mothers making mistakes is inevitable.

Lopez reporteldy shared, “I don't know of a human being who doesn't make mistakes.” The On The Floor songstress shared that for mothers, “it really is a thing where you're always putting up the front of, like, 'everything's perfect,' 'everything's OK,' to protect your children, to give them safety.”

According to the singer and actress, women, particularly mothers have so much going on behind the scenes which is a belief that it assisted in her onscreen performance.

As far as the movie goes, the venture, helmed by William Goldenberg also featured Jharrel Jerome, Micheal Pena, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, Shawn Hatosy, Alex Barone, Parker Sack, and many others.

The film, which is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is based on an inspiring real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg. The titular character is played by Jerome.

After the project was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, it got a limited theatrical release on December 6, 2024 and it will be available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on January 16, 2024, according to People magazine.

