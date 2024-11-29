Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her 'Most Challenging' Role Reflecting On Kiss of the Spider Woman Musical: 'Finding Beauty In The Darkness'

Jennifer Lopez takes on one of her toughest yet most rewarding roles in this new adaptation of the Broadway musical from 1993, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Lopez, in an interview, noted the personal significance of the role to her, focusing on love and survival; a message of seeking beauty out of darkness is one of particular significance today.

Lopez portrays Aurora, an imaginative character created by a gay hairdresser named Luis Molina, who finds himself in prison in Argentina in early 1980. Escaping his cruel reality through fantasies of an actress portraying Aurora, the Spider Woman, on screen, Bill Condon's film tells an adventurous story of love and survival through the power of one's imagination.

In Variety’s Awards Circuit interview, Lopez reflected on her role, saying, "It’s probably the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had. It’s about love, acceptance, and finding beauty in the darkness. I think those themes are so relevant right now."

In 1985, William Hurt, Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga starred in a feature film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was based on the 1976 novel written by Argentine writer Manuel Puig. Hurt also went on to bag the Academy Award for Best Actor for the film.

The official description of the movie reads, "An adaptation of the stage musical based on the novel about a gay man and a political prisoner sharing a 1980s Argentinean prison cell. The gay man narrates the stories of two fake movies and his own life."

Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Diego Luna as Valentin Arregui and Tonatiuh as Luis Molina as the lead characters beside herself. The movie produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and 12 others, including JLo, does not have a release date yet.

