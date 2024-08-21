Jennifer Lopez's Friends 'Fed Up' as She Files for Fourth Divorce from Ben Affleck; Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s shocking divorce is currently the talk of the town, and the pop star’s friends aren’t impressed. JLo filed for divorce from the Batman star on Tuesday, August 20, after over two years of marriage. TMZ was the first to break the news.

Now, the singer’s friends have reportedly broken their silence on Lopez’s fourth divorce, saying she is in dire need of self-reflection. A source recently told the Daily Mail that the 55-year-old star’s friends are growing wary of her chaotic love life.

The source said Jennifer Lopez’s friends suggest she should be more mindful of her choices and take sole control of her future.

“After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside, focus on herself instead of what others want her to be, and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future,” they explained.

According to People, the Atlas Star filed without an attorney and self-represented at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She listed the separation date as April 26, 2024. TMZ reported there was no prenuptial agreement between Lopez and Ben Affleck, 52, which means their individual incomes would become community property.

Moreover, JLo’s strategic timing for the divorce has raised eyebrows, as it marked the second anniversary of the couple’s lavish and traditional Georgia wedding in 2022.

The source added that Lopez, who shares a blended family of five kids with Affleck, wanted the divorce to “sting.” Therefore, she waited for the anniversary date to file. “Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben,” they spilled.

Unfortunately, Lopez’s plan, it seems, barely affected her now-ex-husband, Affleck. “But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time, and deep down she knows this,” the source said, adding that the Oscar winner let her file the documents so Lopez would not be painted as the villain. It was reported earlier that the divorce documents were finalized and were waiting to be turned in.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after they postponed their 2003 wedding and broke up a year later. The power couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July 2022 and consolidated their nuptials with a more traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Two years into their marriage, rumors of an estranged relationship surfaced, followed by news of their Beverly Hills mansion being listed for sale at USD 68 million within a year of purchase. Reports also emerged that the duo was living separately, with Affleck residing in LA during the summer while Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons, New York. Affleck’s notable absence from the star’s birthday bash made tabloid headlines at the time.

Recently, the Ain’t Your Mama singer was photographed visiting Affleck in LA for his 52nd birthday, shortly after his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was seen leaving his residence.

JLo and Affleck’s blended family comprises the musician’s two kids, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife and Marvel star Jennifer Garner.

