Netflix's has axed its popular real estate series. Page Six has confirmed that the streaming service chose not to continue with a third season of Mauricio Umansky's reality series, just two months after Season 2 debuted. According to Deadline, the cancellation was due to the disparity between the number of viewers and the production expenses.

The unscripted series, which premiered in 2022, starred Umansky as the estranged husband of Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It showed him and his employees at The Agency, which included his children Alexia and Farrah Brittany. In Season 2, Sophia, Mauricio's third daughter, joined the family, continuing her father's legacy.

The series also sheds light on the luxury real estate agent's difficult relationship with his brother-in-law, Rick Hilton, and his problems with his divorced wife. Richards made multiple appearances in the Netflix series, and Umansky candidly talked about his marital difficulties on screen. The rift between Umansky and his brother was the catalyst for The Agency's inception.

In the second season, his daughter Sophia entered the show to carry on her father Umansky's business, giving rise to a narrative similar to Succession. The three Umansky sisters—Farrah Brittany, Alexia, and Sophia—became formidable forces, supporting one another and defending the family company against outside investors such as Michelle Schwartz.

Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment produced Buying Beverly Hills, with Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, and Luke Neslage serving as executive producers.

You can watch season one and two of Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix. Netflix has similar shows like Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Owning Manhattan planned, despite the cancellation of Buying Beverly Hills.

