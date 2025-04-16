Jessica Chastain Joins Rob Savage for Chilling New Horror Film Based on Josh Malerman’s Incidents Around the House

Jessica Chastain is set to make a spine-chilling return to the horror genre. Deadline exclusively reports that the Oscar-winning actress has signed on to star in a new feature film adaptation of Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House, directed by horror maestro Rob Savage. With production support from Atomic Monster, Blumhouse, and Universal Pictures, the project promises to be a haunting experience.

Written by Succession’s Nathan Elston, the script adapts Malerman’s eerie novel that centers on a young girl navigating a haunted home and a disturbing presence she refers to as “Other Mommy.” While much of the plot remains under wraps, the psychological horror elements and family-driven tension are expected to offer a fresh take on the genre.

The producing team includes horror heavyweight James Wan (Atomic Monster), alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman, and Ryan Lewis. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project for Atomic Monster.

This marks Chastain’s return to horror after standout performances in films like Mama and It: Chapter Two. Though widely known for her Oscar-winning role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and acclaimed performances in Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, and The Martian, Chastain has consistently shown versatility across genres—on screen, stage, and behind the scenes as the founder of Freckle Films.

Rob Savage, meanwhile, has quickly built a reputation in the horror world. Following the pandemic-era success of Hostand the more recent The Boogeyman adaptation, Savage is poised to deliver another atmospheric and unnerving film.

With Jessica Chastain leading the charge and Rob Savage at the helm, Incidents Around the House is shaping up to be a must-watch psychological horror. Backed by some of the biggest names in genre filmmaking, the film promises a blend of eerie storytelling, compelling performances, and chilling suspense. Horror fans and Chastain devotees alike will want to keep their eyes peeled for what’s lurking behind this door.

