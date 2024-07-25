Joe Manganiello Affirms He Wants Children In The Future; Says He's Got 'A Lot To Give In That Department'

Joe Manganiello is excited about the fatherhood phase of his life. The True Blood alum, 47, shared his thoughts on having children when he appeared as a guest on the Podcrushed podcast, hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kaveli, and Sophie Ansari on Wednesday, July 24. The actor revealed that having children of his own is “definitely on the docket for him.”

After elaborating on how he loves being the “fun uncle” to his two nieces, Manganiello said having kids was never not on the table for him. “At every stage in life that was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into. I've always wanted to be a father," he expressed, joking that he has “big dad energy.”

“I think I have a lot to give in that department,” he added.

Joe Manganiello and his current girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor, have discussed kids

The duo reportedly were forced to have the conversation because of Manganiello’s ex-wife Sofía Vergara’s divorce claims. After her split with the actor, the Modern Family alum reasoned that her marriage broke because her husband was young and wanted to have kids while she didn't.

“I didn't want to be an old mom,” Vergara, 52, told El País in January. “I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore.” For the record, Vergara is mom to son Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her high school sweetheart.

According to a People source, Joe and Caitlin were forced to discuss their thoughts on having kids because Sofía’s claims made it look like Joe would only be in a relationship to have kids and that he is in one with Caitlin, 34, because she's of childbearing years. The insider noted that the Glass Jaw actress would never enter that kind of relationship.

Joe Manganiello disputed Sofía Vergara's reason for their split

Earlier this month, the Deal or No Deal Island host, in an interview given to Men’s Journal, revealed that he and Vergara did try to expand their family for the first one and a half years, in addition to having a huge conversation on the topic while they first began dating. The actor claimed that he was okay with his then-wife not wanting more kids.

While Manganiello acknowledged that he wouldn't mind having children of his own, he said he never issued an ultimatum to Vergara, asking her to do a potentially unhealthy thing to her body.

The duo were married for seven years before their split in July 2023.

