Joey Lawrence Breaks Silence Over His Divorce From Samantha Cope; Addresses Affair Allegation

Joey Lawrence is finally talking about his separation from his estranged wife, Samantha Cope. After being married for two years, the latter filed for divorce from the actor over the differences the duo shared.

Lawrence met Melina Alves amidst the ongoing tension in his relationship and formed a good bond with his co-star over the time they were on the sets shooting for Socked in for Christmas.

On his Instagram account, the actor posted a statement, providing clarification about his personal life. The Brotherly Love actor wrote, "With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves.”

He added, "Melina and I became close friends, and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie Socked in for Christmas. These rumors are false.” He went on to claim that his bond with the actress was purely based on the experiences and mutual problems the colleagues were facing in their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Cope, after filing for divorce, claimed that she had been clinging on to hope to save her marriage with the actor-singer. In one of the earlier interviews, Lawrence’s ex-wife stated, "I was clinging to hope that I could save a relationship that, in my heart, I knew was beyond saving. My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our differences became insurmountable."

The Blossom actor is a father to three kids. He shares his first two daughters with his ex-wife. Lawrence noted that when he got married to Cope, he realized that his daughters would never accept the latter as their mother.

He stated, “The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there is no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to accept my wife to be part of the family.”

The actor went on to reveal, “I cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that my daughters deserve, and this realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship."

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope got married in 2022 after the former got divorced from Chandie Yawn Nelson the same year.

