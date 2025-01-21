John Sykes, Legendary Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake Guitarist, Dies at 65

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

John Sykes, a legendary guitarist known for his work with Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, has passed away at the age of 65. Sykes’ official Facebook page confirmed the news, revealing that the musician had been battling cancer.

“It is with great sorrow we share that John Sykes has passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer,” the statement read.

“He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn’t know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room. He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog.”

Sykes played a major role in Whitesnake’s rise to fame. He co-wrote nearly all the songs on the band’s 1987 self-titled album, including hits like Is This Love and Still of the Night. The album went on to sell eight million copies in the U.S. alone and remains a defining record of the 1980s glam rock era.

Although Sykes’ time with Whitesnake ended after the release of the album, his guitar work on tracks from this period continues to be celebrated. Many fans and critics regard his riffs and solos as some of the most memorable in hard rock history.

Before joining Whitesnake, Sykes was a key member of Thin Lizzy, contributing to the band’s final studio album, Thunder and Lightning. His innovative guitar playing helped modernize Thin Lizzy’s sound in the 1980s.

After leaving Whitesnake, Sykes formed the hard rock band Blue Murder, which released two studio albums before disbanding in 1994. He later returned to Thin Lizzy in 1996, taking on vocal duties until 2009.

Sykes may not have achieved the same global fame as some of his peers, but his contributions to hard rock and metal were significant. Fellow musicians from the 1980s scene have often praised his skill and influence.

