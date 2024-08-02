Johnny Cash Set To Become First Musician To Get A Statue In Statuary Hall At US Capitol; DEETS

Johnny Cash, one of the most important and popular country musicians, will be honored with a statue at the US Capitol.

We can safely say that this is one of the best ways to pay tribute to the late star. This makes him the first and only musician, as of this writing, whose statue will be featured at the aforementioned place, according to NME.

The artist behind this sculpture is Kevin Kresse. It will be made of bronze and will stand eight feet tall. The figure will be unveiled next month on September 24 in Emancipation Hall. This makes the sculpture a part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, according to the outlet.

According to the publication, this news was announced by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on August 1. The news that he will become the first musician whose statue will be erected in the US Capitol was also confirmed.

It was because of an Arkansas State Legislature bill that was passed in 2019 that this sculpture was made. Essentially, the already erected statues of 19th-century lawyer Uriah Rose and 18th-century Governor James P. Clarke would be removed.

They were removed as a result of the backlash that their presence garnered from the public. Rose's statue was removed due to their loyalty to the Confederacy during the Civil War. Clarke’s sculpture was removed because of his 1894 proclamation calling for the Democratic Party to preserve “white standards,” as reported by Consequence.

The decision to erect the country singer's statue came forth after this. Along with the vocalist, another statue was made in honor of Daisy Bates, the civil rights leader. Her statue was unveiled back in May. The artist for her sculpture is Benjamin Victor, according to the Architect of the Capitol website.

Back in June, the late singer grabbed headlines as his posthumous album titled Songwriter was released. It contained unreleased songs sung by him.

The icon had recorded at the LSI Studios in Nashville in 1993, and multiple songs remained as demos.

For the unversed, Cash was born on February 26, 1932, and died on September 12, 2003, at the age of 71 years. The star, in his decades-long career, made a big name for himself and ended up becoming an inspiration for many.

