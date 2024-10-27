Johnny Depp Says He Doesn't Have 'Great Reserve of Hatred' Towards Anyone; Claims 'Why Carry the Baggage'

Johnny Depp is on his way to reinvent himself in the Hollywood industry and amongst his fans with his directorial movie, Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness, premiering at the Rome Film Festival.

Though the actor-director could not attend the event, he interacted with the media outlets to discuss the film. Depp took over as director for Modi following a chaotic divorce from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and fighting legal battles over a defamation case filed over domestic violence.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that he is currently focusing on his career growth while not holding grudges for anyone.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment outlet, upon asking if his “life has turned into a soap opera,” the actor replied, “Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah, he is off the map... endless stuff. I can remember it all. Went through it all.”

He further added that he had the taste of it all. Some of it was beautiful, some of it made him mad, and other times, it simply was.

To elaborate further, Depp stated, “Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?”

As for Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness, the movie is set against the biographical backdrop, starring Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Eva Jane Willis, Riccardo Scamaricio, Bruno Goery, Sally Phillips, and Lusia Ranieri. The story will be painted on the streets of Paris during World War II.

According to the synopsis by IMDB, “A 72-hour whirlwind through the streets of WWI Paris, Italian bohemian artist Modigliani attempts to outmaneuver bombs, policemen, girlfriends, and critics in an increasingly desperate search for a home for his art.”

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on December 5.

