Josh Hartnett Left ‘Bruised Head to Toe’ After Intense Stunts on Fight or Flight Set

Josh Hartnett truly committed to his latest Fight or Flight role and walked out of the set covered in bruises from head to toe. Directed by James Madigan, the action thriller is set to arrive in theatres on May 9.

At the New York preview screening of the movie on May 6, the Oppenheimer actor announced that he performed all of the stunts featured in the film. The athleticism of the performance left him battered and bruised from head to toe, but ultimately, it was a worthwhile effort.

Hartnett told People at the screening, "I was bruised from head to toe. Yeah, head to toe. I mean, it feels good to be able to really throw yourself into something physically and have it turn out the way that this has turned out. It makes it all worth it."

Hartnett said he had been in intensive physical conditioning to get in shape for the five-week shoot. With seven large fight sequences planned during the short production schedule, he kept to a regular exercise routine to remain fit.

Every action sequence involved mastering intricate choreography, he said. He worked extensively with "an amazing stunt team" to safely and realistically perform the moves. "We all just threw it together," he added.

Thinking ahead about roles, Hartnett stressed his desire for projects with strong material and imaginative directors. Hartnett previously told the outlet that he only hopes for "great directors, great material" when it comes to choosing projects.

Josh Hartnett has starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and M. Night Shyamalan's Trap. His upcoming action thriller, Fight or Flight, will be released on May 9, 2025.

