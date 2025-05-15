Justin Baldoni-Taylor Swift Subpoena Drama NOT Stopping Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Night Out; Couple Dines With Celebrity Friends

Blake Lively joins Salma Hayek for a night out in New York City amid It Ends With Us legal dispute with Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift's subpoena response.

According to People, the power couple stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, May 13, with Hayek, 58, and Lively's sister Robyn, 53, to grab dinner at RH Rooftop Restaurant. While Hayek and Robyn opted for a denim ensemble, Livley sported black leather pants with a white tank top and a jacket, per photos captured by the outlet.

Advertisement

Lively, who is 37, has been Hayek's friend since they collaborated on the 2012 movie Savages. Reynolds, 48, has also worked with Hayek on The Hitman's Bodyguard movies. The three friends have kept in touch, frequently having family dinners and "girls' nights" together.

In 2017, Hayek publicly complimented Lively's bravery, deeming her fearless at Variety's Power of Women luncheon. Then, she talked about Lively's bravery in going against the bullies of the industry, labeling her a person who 'knows exactly what she wants.

"I still have never met anybody that at such an early stage in their life had such a sense of self, so much courage. I mean, I saw her take on one of the biggest bullies in this industry that everybody feared. She was like, 'Bring it on, baby. What's your problem?' She knows exactly what she wants," Hayek said, about Lively.

The relaxed dinner was in the wake of Lively's intensifying legal battle with Baldoni, 41. Their legal war took another turn after Swift had been subpoenaed. But Swift's spokesperson distanced the pop icon from the scandal.

Advertisement

Her representative stated that Swift's sole association with It Ends With Us was licensing of her song My Tears Ricochet for the soundtrack of the movie, among 19 different artists. Taylor Swift's team highlighted that the singer was too busy "traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history" to even watch the movie during its initial release week.

As the court drama intensifies, Blake Lively's public appearances with close friends indicate she is seeking solace in her inner circle. The trial date is set for March 2026.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reacts to Justin Baldoni's Claims of 'Threatening' Taylor Swift For Public Support Against Private Texts: 'Categorically...'