Blake Lively Unfazed As Taylor Swift Gets Dragged Into Justin Baldoni Legal Drama; Parties With Sisters In NYC

Blake Lively has recently been spotted in New York City during the It Ends With Us legal scandal and reported falling out with long-term best friend Taylor Swift.

Lively seemed unfazed by Swift's recent subpoena and rumors of a falling out with the singer, as she had a night on the town in New York City with her sisters, Robyn and Lori Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is 37, posted a photo from Friday night's outing to Instagram, which captured the three sisters laughing during their trip to the International Center of Photography. They attended the opening of a photography exhibition of a decade-long partnership between artists Anna Palma and Guy Aroch, longtime friends.

Her public sighting was just days after news broke that her decade-old close bond with Swift had supposedly turned sour. Insiders say the two celebrities are now "taking space" from one another after Lively's increasing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Swift, who was subpoenaed on May 8 as a witness in the case, is purportedly stepping back to distance herself from the conflict. "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama," a source told People.

The backlash is the result of Lively's December 2024 lawsuit against Baldoni, which accused him of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. Baldoni refuted the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

The case was given a high-profile twist when the legal team of Baldoni subpoenaed Swift, who had no involvement in the production of the film. Swift's representatives reacted quickly by stating that she had no part in the movie and had only watched it after it was released to the public. They branded the action an effort to bring more public attention to the fight.

Lively's representatives were similarly critical, denouncing Baldoni and his team as trying to undermine women's rights and California's victim protection laws in public.

Although the judicial fight rages on, with the trial set in March 2026, Blake Lively's recent public appearance indicates she's prioritizing family and personal support in the face of increasing public pressure.

