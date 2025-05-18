Has Gigi Hadid Distanced Herself from Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Amid Legal Drama? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual harassment.

Gigi Hadid is allegedly maintaining her distance from Blake Lively and Taylor Swift amid the ongoing legal drama. The runway model shares a close friendship with the actress and the musician, and the trio have been together for more than a decade.

However, Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is having a bad effect on their bond. In conversation with US Weekly, a close source revealed that while the mom of one has not yet chosen sides, she is “naturally” distancing herself from the Another Simple Favor actress.

While in talks with the media portal, an insider confirmed that there are no hard feelings between the celebrities. The source shared, “Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her.” They added, “She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now.”

Moreover, the source went on to reveal, “As Taylor has begun to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has naturally done the same.” The continued, The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics.”

Meanwhile, Lively’s friendship with the Bad Karma singer has also come under scrutiny, amid Swift’s name being mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Baldoni. The musician was also subpoenaed to take the stand in the court and testify in the ongoing case.

Further in conversation with the outlet, a source mentioned that Gigi Hadid did not want to “be involved at all; it does have everything to do with the lawsuit.”

As for the lawsuit, the It Ends With Us actress pressed charges against the director of the film on the grounds of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. Baldoni, too, filed a countercase for defamation and extortion.

