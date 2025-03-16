Justin Bieber's Saggy Pants Worry Fans As He Plays Golf in New Update Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber is notorious for being subject to conversations among netizens. This time, amid the already circulating rumors about his and wife Hailey Bieber’s divorce, he caught many people’s attention because of his new post on social media.

The singer shared a carousel post, in which he can be seen enjoying his time playing golf. In the pictures, Justin wore a black jacket, over what seemed to be a T-shirt. The Purpose artist added blue colored baggy pants which were sagging below his waist as he played the sport.

Many netizens quickly went to the comments section and poured their respective opinions. A user penned, “At this point why even wear pants if they're halfway down your legs?” and another commented, “Wear your pants well Justin.”

An individual reportedly stressed, “Pull up your pants....you're a dad now.” Another person wrote, “drop the album but not your pants please.”

But among such comments, the That Should Be Me vocalist also received supportive ones.

One of his fans wrote, “Many people tell you to put on your pants. What I want to say is that if you like to wear pants like this, don't worry about what others say. People always judge your life, like, Justin, you're a father, put your pants on.”

They added, “But what I want you to remember is that you are yourself first, then a husband and a father. You just need to be yourself and be happy. We will support you in everything. As for the other questions, so what?”

On the other hand, another wrote, “I know that you don't need to read this.. but I'm proud of you.”

This comes amid the speculations about his and Rhode's founder's divorce, circulating on social media platforms. On thing to note is that their relationship has always been a topic of discussion among the masses.

The speculations about their divorce elevated when Hailey was reporteldy seen alone attending the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party this year.

But despite everything the singer shared a carousel post on Match 1 (his birthday) in which he also shared multiple pictures that included the Rhode founder, which could indicate that they are going strong. However, the rumors about them still continue to spread online due to various other reasons.