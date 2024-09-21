Kamala Harris Is 'Proud' To Have Taylor Swift's Support But Reveals ONE Area Where They Are On Opposite Sides

Kamala Harris has publicly acknowledged Taylor Swift’s endorsement of her presidential campaign, expressing that she is very "proud" to have the pop star supporting her in the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, scheduled for November 5.

In a sit-down interview with WIRED on Friday, September 20, Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, answered the web’s most searched questions about her. When a Google search tied her name with Swift, the current VP praised the singer as “an incredible artist” who earned her respect by showcasing the courage to “stand up for what she believes is right” in her career.

Despite their aligning politics, however, there’s a contention point between her and Swift, Harris said. She joked that she and the singer do not have a lot in common when it comes to football, as she supports the 49ers and Swift is loyal to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year,” Harris joked, before adding, “But who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team, right?” Too bad for Harris her team lost to Taylor’s boyfriend's team, which won the Super Bowl title for a second consecutive year earlier this year.

Swift officially threw her weight behind Harris on September 10, minutes after she and former President Trump wrapped their first televised presidential debate. Taking to Instagram at the time, the Call It What You Want singer said she had decided to vote for Harris because she believes “She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift also called Harris a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and applauded her decision to announce Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Urging her 284 million followers to make their decisions based on their research and not her endorsement, Swift signed her lengthy social media message as “childless cat lady,” in an evident jibe at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who referred to Harris and women who choose not to have children using the term in 2021.

Other celebrities rallying behind Harris include Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Rock, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

