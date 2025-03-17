Were Kanye West's Parenting Rights Taken Away? All You Need to Know About Rapper's Joint Custody for 4 Kids With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are involved in a court fight over the rapper's newest song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which is said to include their 11-year-old child, North West. The song, on which he partnered with Sean Diddy Combs, has increased tensions between the two.

Kardashian, 44, has made moves to cut North out, citing her trademark ownership of the names of their children. West, 47, has responded angrily, telling Kardashian she was interfering with his work and saying he no longer wished to speak to her.

Kardashian justified her move, stating that she acquired the trademarks to preserve their children's identities. She clarified that she intended to protect North from being associated with the song which features disgraced rap mogul, Diddy.

As per TMZ, Kim wrote to Kanye, "I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her."

She further added, "We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them."

West, however, was not ready to take this. He reportedly insisted Kardashian revise the deal, threatening that the issue would become a serious public feud from which neither would ever recover.

Advertisement

He reportedly warned her, stating, "Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout," before adding, "You’re going to have to kill me."

Kardashian subsequently issued cease-and-desist letters, demanding the voice of North to be taken down from the song, as per the outlet. There was said to be an emergency mediation hearing, although West himself did not show up.

The controversy is the latest in a series of feuds involving West. Most recently, he was criticized for posting antisemitic statements on social media. He also drew ire for publicly advocating for Diddy's prison release. Ye's wife Bianca Censori, 30, also made headlines with her controversial nude appearance on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys.

In spite of continued animosity, Kim K has in the past stressed the need for a good co-parenting relationship, urging others to be supportive of their co-parent despite personal issues.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kanye took to X to reveal that all the parenting rights toward his four children were taken away from him by the Kardashian clan. He tweeted, "JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION," adding, "ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P–Y ASS CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had their marriage dissolved in November 2022 after being married for eight years. West, who now goes by the name Ye, was asked to pay $200,000 monthly as a child support. The former couple share four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.