Piers Morgan Reacts to Kanye West Walking Out During Chat on Antisemitic Remarks and Kim Kardashian Feud: ‘Historic Cowardice’

Piers Morgan responded sharply to Kanye West's sudden exit during a taping of his show, Uncensored, labeling the action an act of cowardice. Morgan also slammed West's latest X post, disparaging his interviewing skills.

The tension rose during the May 6 interview when West showed up with influencer Sneako. When Morgan started questioning West about his incendiary social media behavior, the rapper abruptly departed the interview without notice.

Advertisement

Sneako followed suit shortly after, cutting the segment short. Later in the day, West tweeted, "Let’s have a real interview someday. It’s all love."

Morgan responded by criticizing West for storming off before he could ask any serious questions. He invited the controversial rapper back when he was ready for a serious discussion.

"We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions. When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know," Morgan captioned, quoting Ye's X post.

On May 7th, Morgan went on to detail the exchange, claiming West's premature exit from the show cost him "time and money." He further added, "They literally ran away from me asking them questions. It was historic cowardice."

Morgan continued to rant in another social media video, explaining what went down prior to the interview. He claimed that West not only caused a delay in his schedule but also disrupted the interview by taking phone calls and showing unprofessional behavior.

Advertisement

In their brief conversation, Morgan inquired about West's continued social media antics, to which he was said to have responded rather aggressively. West, per Morgan, continued to justify his online actions, expressing that most artists agree with him on the issue of self-expression.

For Piers Morgan, the walkout was more of a theatrical stunt to avoid answering questions. Meanwhile, TMZ previously reported that both Morgan and West continued to talk smack about each other and share very different versions of the interview.

Kanye West was likely promoting his new album, Bully, when he was questioned about his controversial social media posts in which he promoted anti-Semitism and slandered his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's Wild Wish to Have Children With THIS Celebrity Instead of Kim Kardashian Breaks Internet