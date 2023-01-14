Kanye West marries Bianca Censori after divorce with Kim Kardashian; 5 things to know about his love life

Kanye West, the popular rapper has reportedly entered wedlock once again, just two months after his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian. According to the latest reports published by TMZ.com, West tied the knot with a woman named Bianca Censori in a private ceremony that was held in Beverly Hills, on January 12, Thursday. As per the reports, Censori hails from Australia and has been working as an architectural designer with Yeezy for the past few years.

If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori exchanged wedding rings in a private ceremony held in Beverly Hills, in the presence of very few selected guests. However, the newly married couple is yet to make their marriage legal, as they have not filed for a marriage certificate so far. Meanwhile, TMZ photographers also sported the newlyweds with bands on their ring fingers, as they arrived at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel, on the same day. However, both Kanye West and his bride Bianca Censori have not confirmed the reports regarding their wedding, yet.

Kanye West's 'Censori Overload'

For the unversed, Kanye West released a new song titled 'Censori Overload' in December 2022, as a direct hint about his then-future bride Bianca Censori. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song hint that he is set for matrimony once again and wants a quick wedding. His Kanye West's fans are now considering the line which goes: "And The Bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex til marriage” as a major hint. As per the reports, the rapper's new wife joined Yeezy in November 2020. But, it is yet to be revealed when the pair began dating.