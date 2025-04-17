Karla Sofía Gascón Takes First Project Post Emilia Pérez Fame and Racism Controversy; Here's Where You Can Watch Her Next

Karla Sofia Gascon is set to appear on screen as a psychiatrist in the upcoming psychological thriller, The Life List. The project marks the actress’s return to the films following the Emilia Perez controversy. Gascon will star alongside Vincent Gallo and be directed by the debutant Stefania Rossella Grassi. According to the reports, the actress’s character will be able to embody gods and devils.

Advertisement

The movie will revolve around the character of Gallo, who lives in a small apartment in New York. As he travels in his building’s elevator, there are messages coded for him. The official synopsis of the film states that the messages “order him to commit atrocious murders of three other tenants who, in turn, want to kill their next-of-kin.”

In conversation with the media personnel last week, Gascon revealed her role in the upcoming project while celebrating at Europe’s oldest festival for the LGBTQ community.

As for the filmmaker, Grassi has actively directed short films. She has also written the screenplay in collaboration with Tommaso Scutari. Apart from taking the director’s chair, Grassi will also be funding the film by coming on board as a producer.

Speaking of the new project with Variety, Grassi described the film as “perturbing, livid and hypnotic.”

Meanwhile, Gascon attracted a lot of attention from the media and the critics, following her insensitive comments and posts about the religious communities across the world. The actress received multiple nominations at the ceremonies throughout the award season. However, following her remarks, Karla Sofia was boycotted from the events too.

Advertisement

In addition to The Life List, Gascon will next be seen in the Italian comedy Men and the Other Inconveniences, which was shot shortly before Emilia Perez.

Further details about the film will be rolled out soon.

ALSO READ: Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón Expresses Gratitude To The Academy For THIS Reason Amid Racism Controversy