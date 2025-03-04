Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón Expresses Gratitude To The Academy For THIS Reason Amid Racism Controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón is not shy about expressing her gratitude to the Academy and celebrating the winners who achieved victory during this year’s prestigious ceremony. The actress shared a post about it on her social media.

The Emilia Pérez star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message. The caption, written in Spanish and translated by The Hollywood Reporter, read:

"Thanks to the members of the Academy for the Best Actress nomination and for the invitation to the ceremony."

The actress shared that she enjoyed the event, describing it as “fun” and entertaining, adding, “especially the fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel — he is fantastic and looks more like the great Conan O’Brien every day.”

For the unversed, during the Oscars, host Conan O'Brien humorously said, “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember: My name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

The performer also wrote in her post that she “loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this return.” She did not forget to congratulate all the winners of the night and also gave a special mention to her co-star Zoë Saldaña, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, along with songwriter Camille and composer Clément Ducol, who also secured a victory that night for the movie’s track El Mal.

Gascón made history by becoming the first-ever transgender woman to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress category. Many people celebrated this milestone online, but the celebration was short-lived as she soon found herself entangled in controversy.

In February, Gascón's past tweets reportedly resurfaced, revealing problematic remarks, including racist comments. This led to criticism and debate, overshadowing her historic achievement.