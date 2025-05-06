Priyanka Chopra is living her fairytale moment with Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2025 and we are loving their PDA: See PICS
Priyanka Chopra shines at MET Gala 2025, living her fairytale moment with Nick Jonas. Their adorable PDA on the red carpet is stealing hearts. See the pictures!
Actress Priyanka Chopra recently made a dazzling comeback to the MET Gala 2025 for the fifth time and she was joined by her husband and singer Nick Jonas on the red carpet. The duo’s fairytale moment at the event has left us all in awe, with their adorable PDA making us manifest a love story like theirs. Just before posing for the cameras, Nick jiju was seen helping our desi girl Priyanka with her outfit, and their adorable chemistry is giving us all the feels!