Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘best part’ about attending MET Gala 2025 and it’s not related to Nick Jonas; find out
Priyanka Chopra spills on the real highlight of attending MET Gala 2025 and no, it’s not Nick Jonas. Details inside
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently grabbed the spotlight after they walked the red carpet together at the MET Gala 2025, serving major couple goals and stealing the show with their chemistry. We are just swooning over it. Now, Priyanka opened up about the ‘best part’ of attending the event and it’s not related to Nick. She shared that it is about reconnecting with old friends and industry peers she rarely gets to meet due to everyone’s hectic schedules.