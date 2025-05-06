Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘best part’ about attending MET Gala 2025 and it’s not related to Nick Jonas; find out

Priyanka Chopra spills on the real highlight of attending MET Gala 2025 and no, it’s not Nick Jonas. Details inside

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on May 06, 2025  |  08:08 AM IST |  9K
Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘best part’ about attending MET Gala 2025 and it’s not related to Nick Jonas; find out
Picture Courtesy: Getty Images

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently grabbed the spotlight after they walked the red carpet together at the MET Gala 2025, serving major couple goals and stealing the show with their chemistry. We are just swooning over it. Now, Priyanka opened up about the ‘best part’ of attending the event and it’s not related to Nick. She shared that it is about reconnecting with old friends and industry peers she rarely gets to meet due to everyone’s hectic schedules. 

Advertisement
Credits: Vogue India
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent...

Advertisement

Latest Articles